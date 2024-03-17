Radiant Royalty: Sonakshi Sinha Set Ethnic Fashion Standard In A Green And Gold Coat And Skirt

Sonakshi Sinha is among the most well-known and popular actors and performers in the Hindi cinema industry. She is crushing it these days with her limitless clothing options, and we admire her for it. Sonakshi’s immaculate sense of style is no surprise, given how much we appreciate her work in the fashion industry. Sonakshi rocked the style and looked like a boss. She is well-known for generating headlines with her bold and scary performances. The lovely actress nails every look like a pro. This time, she nailed ethnic clothing, looking stunning in a green and gold coat and skirt.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Ethnic Coat And Skirt Appearance-

In her recent appearance, the glamorous diva opted for an ethnic outfit as she looked gorgeous in a green and gold coat and skirt. The outfit features a green gold work embellished lapel collar, half-sleeves, V-neckline, cutwork crop coat, matching high-waisted gold work embellished, pleated asymmetric hemline satin fabric skirt. The outfit is from Anamika Khanna. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with brown shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and nude matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long silver earrings, gold, and white bangles, a ring by Ishhaara, and gold heels by Tao Paris. In the pictures, she shows her elegant avatar with katil ada.

