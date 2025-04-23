Reem Shaikh Vs Rubina Dilaik: Who Is Radiating Effortless Elegance In Lehenga?

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment girls always set new trends with their fashion choices. From wearing outfits inspired by Bollywood’s iconic characters to embracing western fits, the celebs often bring something new. And this time it’s a traditional day. For the traditional special episode, Reem Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik wore lehengas, drawing a comparison to who styled them effortlessly.

1) Reem Shaikh’s Golden Glam

Reem snapped on the sets of Laughter Chefs this morning, radiating shine with her golden lehenga. She wore a v-neckline, golden mirror and zari work blouse teamed with a matching lehenga skirt, while a simple dupatta wrapped around her hands, the actress adorned her look perfectly. The mid-part bun hairstyle decorated with gajra looked simple, while the beautiful golden earrings, princess neckline and bangles added an extra dose of charm. Her black eyes, small bindi and dewy makeup made her look like a beauty with simplicity.

View Instagram Post 1: Reem Shaikh Vs Rubina Dilaik: Who Is Radiating Effortless Elegance In Lehenga?

2) Rubina Dilaik’s Black Lehenga

Rubina looks like a queen in this black lehenga. She wore a black shimmery blouse with golden border and sleeved hands, teamed with a matching plain black skirt with golden embroidered flowers. In contrast, she draped her dupatta on one shoulder and left it falling from the other side, giving her a jaw-dropping look. Leaving her hair open in waves, she looked gorgeous while the maan tika and earrings elevated her look. Her glowing makeup and pretty smile made her look gorgeous.

View Instagram Post 2: Reem Shaikh Vs Rubina Dilaik: Who Is Radiating Effortless Elegance In Lehenga?

Comparing Reem and Rubina, we cannot pick anyone because both of them embrace their look with what suits them the best, making it look vibrant yet simple. In short, both radiate traditional elegance effortlessly.