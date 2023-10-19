Shakti Arora reveals his ‘dress to kill’ on a perfect date

Handsome hunk Shakti Arora, who is known for his predominantly performances in Tere Liye, Pavitra Rishta, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, is extremely serious about his fitness routine and does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on his body. Shakti, who is portraying Ishaan Bhonsale in Star Plus’s popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin never fails to impress us with his sartorial choices. His dressing sense and uniqueness are so awesome that no one can beat them. He got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about his fashion and style.

What is style for you in one word?

Being comfortable, wearing good colours and perfect fit. Style shines bright via your personality.

Favourite item in your wardrobe…

Shorts and T-shirt

What style makes you feel sexy?

Gym outfits

Your fashion inspiration:

Pinterest is my fashion inspiration.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Grey, white and black combination.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Shirts

Indian or western

Western

Jeans or pyjama

Pyjama

Fashion advise to fans

Being comfortable in your skin.

