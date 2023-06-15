Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Best Of Grace And Style In This Amazing Red Trail Dress; Check Pics

Shivangi Joshi fans cannot wait to see their favourite back on the television screens. Shivangi who was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2 will make a comeback with Sony TV’s newest offering Barsaatein, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms. She is paired with Kushal Tandon in this show. Shivangi has been busy of late with her work projects. Her recent music video with Udaariyaan and Junooniyatt actor Anit Gupta titled Baarish Aayi Hai has been outstanding. Their Jodi gives many content makers a hint about them being paired up for an upcoming project. Well, Shivangi has been on a high professionally. And that is also proved by her active presence on social media. She is today seen wearing a beautiful trail dress in red. Her aura and sex appeal are outstanding.

Shivangi can look good in any kind of fashion, and we have seen it!! But in this trail dress style, Shivangi looks a million dollar worth!! Her style, grace and poise while posing make her fans drool more over her.

We are sure that if you look at these pictures, you will find Shivangi to be an absolute beauty. She has paired up the red attire with a high heel red shoe. It seems like Shivangi is having a field day in the colour red.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Amazing colour choice!! Shivangi looks resplendent in red!!

