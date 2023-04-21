Shivangi Joshi Has An Evening To Remember; Dazzles In Multi-Coloured Floral Gown

Shivangi Joshi represented a new collection and design for an event and dazzled in a floral gown.

Shivangi Joshi the amazing beauty has indeed given her fans a great visual treat as she is seen decked up in a floral multi-coloured long gown. She graced an event and was dressed up in style for it. Shivangi who came to the limelight with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was recently seen in a cameo performance in Colors’ Bekaboo. Shivangi who represented Varun Bahl Couture put up a post on social media which read like this,

An evening of gratitude under the stars to celebrate 20 years of @khushii.india hosted at the British High Commissioners Residence.

Our dear friend, the gorgeous @shivangijoshi18 is our ambassador of charity gracing the stage in a beautiful Varun Bahl Couture ensemble from our collection ‘New Leaf’

Shivangi who represented this collection and the new ensemble attire looked astonishingly charming.

Wow!! Shivangi and her irreplaceable charm in this video is amazing!!

