Shivangi Joshi the sensational and popular actress is a delight to watch when she adapts to the new trends in fashion. Shivangi who was recently seen making a special appearance in the Colors show Bekaboo, looked a fairy in the show. And she played a pari too in the show. Shivangi is keen on picking up with new trends. She looks the best in her casual wears. Today’s pick at IWMBuzz.com of Shivangi’s look and fashion sense are the amazing and attire-matching hats that Shivangi chooses, at times, as an accessory to flaunt.

And trust us, we have seen her flaunting these coloured hats and she looks amazing in them!!

We bring to you a combination of a few of the dress patterns and hats that Shivangi has worn.

In this one, she wears a sweater-type top in a rather light colour and dons that floral dark-combination hat to impress one and all.

Here, Shivangi dons the colour black and see the magic it does to her!! She is seen wearing a crop top in orange, with a black sleeveless jacket over it. She uses a black hat to match her dress. And she looks the perfectly dressed diva here!!

In this one, Shivangi is seen matching the colours white and green. She is seen wearing a white crop top and a green pants. She has a green jacket and a green hat.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you like these sensationally stylish hats looks of Shivangi Joshi?

