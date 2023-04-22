Shivangi Joshi's Colourful Lehengas Are A Must To Watch And Appreciate

Shivangi Joshi and her colourful lehengas are amazing to watch.

Shivangi Joshi the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is a barbie doll, cute and adoring in her best-clad looks. She is equally gorgeous to look at in trendy wear, casuals as well as ethnic wears. Today, we talk about the amazing look and aura that Shivangi possesses in lehenga collections. As we know, every colour, bright or pale, looks good on Shivangi. And this is exactly what we want to prove here.

There are many occasions when she has donned this lehenga look. We are bringing to you a few of these stunning moments of dressing and fashion sense from Shivangi’s style diaries.

So here we go!!

This floral printed lehenga looks good on Shivangi. The hair do that she possesses in this attire adds up to the glam quotient.

This lehenga is rich and Shivangi is seen decked up in a grand way!! The lehenga which is light in colour looks graceful on the actress. She is also seen wearing the best matching jewels.

This black lehenga which is richly designed exudes amazing poise and Shivangi carries this attire very well.

Pink looks good on Shivangi. This pink-coloured lehenga is all adorable on Shivangi.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you all agree that Shivangi looks amazing in lehenga looks?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.