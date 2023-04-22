ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Shivangi Joshi's Colourful Lehengas Are A Must To Watch And Appreciate

Shivangi Joshi and her colourful lehengas are amazing to watch.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Apr,2023 16:02:10
Shivangi Joshi the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is a barbie doll, cute and adoring in her best-clad looks. She is equally gorgeous to look at in trendy wear, casuals as well as ethnic wears. Today, we talk about the amazing look and aura that Shivangi possesses in lehenga collections. As we know, every colour, bright or pale, looks good on Shivangi. And this is exactly what we want to prove here.

There are many occasions when she has donned this lehenga look. We are bringing to you a few of these stunning moments of dressing and fashion sense from Shivangi’s style diaries.

So here we go!!

This floral printed lehenga looks good on Shivangi. The hair do that she possesses in this attire adds up to the glam quotient.

Shivangi Joshi's Colourful Lehengas Are A Must To Watch And Appreciate 800091

This lehenga is rich and Shivangi is seen decked up in a grand way!! The lehenga which is light in colour looks graceful on the actress. She is also seen wearing the best matching jewels.

Shivangi Joshi's Colourful Lehengas Are A Must To Watch And Appreciate 800092

This black lehenga which is richly designed exudes amazing poise and Shivangi carries this attire very well.

Shivangi Joshi's Colourful Lehengas Are A Must To Watch And Appreciate 800094

Pink looks good on Shivangi. This pink-coloured lehenga is all adorable on Shivangi.

Shivangi Joshi's Colourful Lehengas Are A Must To Watch And Appreciate 800095

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Do you all agree that Shivangi looks amazing in lehenga looks?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

