Tara Sutaria Epitomises Elegance In Ivory Chikankari Anarkali- See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Tara Sutaria always puts her best foot forward, bringing back the charm of vintage fashion with modern twists. This time, she has left the onlookers in awe with her breathtaking look in an ivory anarkali that screams attention. In the traditional look, she perfectly balances the modern vibes with timeless charm, making it a good choice.

Tara Sutaria, for the photos, wore an ivory anarkali with beautiful white chikankari work, adding a sense of timeless craftsmanship. The outfit has a v-neckline with a peplum pattern, adding a modern touch to traditional anarkali. The puffy sleeves create decency, while the loose fitting makes her look elegant. The intricate pattern undoubtedly makes this outfit a masterpiece, and the actress teamed with a beige netted dupatta with white chikankari work around the borders and leaf-like patterns.

Maintaining decency, Tara opted for a golden motif necklace with small earrings, which gave her effortless elegance. Leaving her hair open and styled in waves gave her a sophisticated yet charming look, while her beautiful eyes looked breathtaking with basic kajal and eyeliner. With dewy makeup, pink cheeks, and glossy nude lips, she looked perfectly elegant, balancing modern style with timeless trends. Not to forget her beautiful smile, which added a wow touch to her sunkissed glow in traditional attire. Her photos have left the onlookers in awe, and one cannot resist liking her.