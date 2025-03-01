Tara Sutaria’s Traditional Salwar Suit Collection Is A Must-have This Ramadhan

Bollywood sensation Tata Sutaria, in her latest post, redefines traditional charm in different types of salwar suits. The exquisite pieces and beautiful colors of the three-piece outfit collection are a must-have this Ramadan. Check out the beautiful options below.

1) Ivory Anarkali Suit

Tara is indeed a star in this beautiful ivory anarkali. The outfit has a peplum-style neckline anarkali featuring intricate threadwork with embedded stones. The exquisite anarkali kurta is teamed with a matching churidar and a simple dupatta with border threadwork, making it an aesthetic choice.

2) Pink Anarkali Suit

The Apurva actress here is sight-to-behold in this pink anarkali suit. The beautiful anarkali kurta has a traditional floral threadwork followed by a plain bottom. She teamed it with a contrasting white floral printed dupatta, giving bubbly vibes.

3) White And Blue Anarkali Suit

Tara is redefining traditional charm in a round-neck white and blue floral anarkali kurta with golden neckwork that looks like a necklace. It is teamed with a matching bottom and a simple white dupatta featuring fine thread work.

4) White Anarkali Suit

The gorgeous Tara is setting the bar high with her elegance in a white anarkali suit featuring intricate golden work around the border and small embellishments all over the outfit, teamed with a sheer dupatta with border zari work border, defining true regal elegance.

5) Peach Anarkali Suit

Embrace your inner beauty in an intricate threadwork embellished heavy kurta teamed with a flared palazzo and border dupatta see-through dupatta, making a true statement