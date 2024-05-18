Tejasswi Prakash vs. Shanaya Kapoor: Who Stuns in a Monotone Western Outfit?

Tejasswi Prakash and Shanaya Kapoor are renowned for their exquisite taste and refinement. They frequently turn heads with their amazing attire and make a statement at public gatherings. They wear a modest yet attractive look. Both wore fusion and Western clothing, and their fashion choices represented their personality. Their fashion style is unique and confident, and they routinely set industry trends with their ensembles. This time, they looked stunning in monotone Western outfits.

Tejasswi Prakash and Shanaya Kapoor’s Monotone Western Outfits-

Tejasswi Prakash

The actress looked stunning in a monochrome off-shoulder dress with a tube-style neckline. The long sleeves, bodycon hipline, and fitting appearance around the curves of this midi-length dress effectively highlighted her toned shape. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted, puffed, shiny ponytail hairstyle. For makeup, the actress opted for a glam makeup appearance with brown eyeshadow, peach complexion, and glossy lips. She complemented her outfit with yellow and white earrings and rings.

Shanaya Kapoor

The diva looked striking in an electric blue one-shoulder thigh-high slit gown. The gown is electric blue with a one-shoulder with sequin embellished asymmetric neckline, backless side waist, keyhole look, thigh-high slit, and floor-length appearance. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted curly hairstyle and looked stunning in her couture gown. The actress skillfully dressed in her attire and delivered dazzling looks. For makeup, the actress opted for minimal makeup with fluttery dramatic eyelashes and peach matte lips. To compliment her outfit with silver ear hoops and transparent heels elevate her look.

Both actresses can make a strong fashion statement with their unique takes on a monotone Western outfit, making them both stunning in their own right.