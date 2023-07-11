The saree style makes me feel sexy: Kajal Pisal

Young and talented actress Kajal Pisal, who was last seen in TV show Sasural Simar Ka 2, and previously known for featuring in shows like Sirf Tum, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Naagin 5, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Kajal got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.
What is Style for you in one word?
Comfort
Favorite item in your wardrobe
Jeans.
What style makes you feel sexy?
Sarees
Your fashion inspiration
Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty.
What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?
Honestly, a smart short dress with high heels would be the quintessential epitome of “dressed to kill” for me.
Jackets or hats
Jackets
Sweatshirts or shirts
Sweatshirts
Indian or western
Indian with bindi
Jeans or pajama
Jeans
Fav Beachwear Fashion
Long flowing gowns.
Fashion advice to fans
Make your comfort and your style statement. Always know your body.
Also Read: A success story: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett.
Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?