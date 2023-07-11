ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

The saree style makes me feel sexy: Kajal Pisal

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 12:05:54
Young and talented actress Kajal Pisal, who was last seen in TV show Sasural Simar Ka 2, and previously known for featuring in shows like Sirf Tum, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Naagin 5, often grabs eyeballs for her fashion sense. Kajal got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our fun fashion segment and spoke about her fashion and style.

What is Style for you in one word?

Comfort

Favorite item in your wardrobe

Jeans.

What style makes you feel sexy?

Sarees

Your fashion inspiration

Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty.

What would be your ‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date?

Honestly, a smart short dress with high heels would be the quintessential epitome of “dressed to kill” for me.

Jackets or hats

Jackets

Sweatshirts or shirts

Sweatshirts

Indian or western

Indian with bindi

Jeans or pajama

Jeans

Fav Beachwear Fashion

Long flowing gowns.

Fashion advice to fans

Make your comfort and your style statement. Always know your body.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

