The sleek black leather jacket in my wardrobe is a timeless piece: Bhupender Sehgal

Bhupender Sehgal is a Social media influencer and certified fitness coach. Bhupender is popular for his good looks and fitness. His popularity on social media is increasing day by day. The Delhi-based fitness trainer talks about our fashion column.

Here is Bhupender answering our questions for our segment on Fashion.

Ishtyle for you in one word:

Ishtyle for me in one word is “Edgy.”

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My favorite item in the wardrobe is a sleek black leather jacket—it’s a timeless piece.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

The style that makes me feel sexy is a well-fitted, monochromatic ensemble that exudes confidence.

Your fashion inspiration:

My fashion inspiration is a blend of athleisure meets streetwear with a touch of sophistication.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date would be a tailored black suit with subtle accessories for a classic yet modern look.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Definitely sweatshirts, they’re comfy yet stylish.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Well, not about accessory here. But Jeans are a wardrobe staple for me; they’re practical and can be dressed up or down.

Indian or western:

I often lean towards Western fashion for its versatility and contemporary vibe.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Favorite beachwear fashion includes board shorts and a stylish rash guard for a sporty yet chic look.

Fashion advice to fans:

Embrace your personal style, stay true to yourself, and experiment with confidence—it’s the key to owning any look.