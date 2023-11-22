The sleek black leather jacket in my wardrobe is a timeless piece: Bhupender Sehgal

Bhupender Sehgal is a Social media influencer and certified fitness coach. Bhupender is popular for his good looks and fitness. His popularity on social media is increasing day by day. The Delhi-based fitness trainer talks about our fashion column.
Here is Bhupender answering our questions for our segment on Fashion.
Read here.
Ishtyle for you in one word:
Ishtyle for me in one word is “Edgy.”
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
My favorite item in the wardrobe is a sleek black leather jacket—it’s a timeless piece.
The style that makes you feel sexy:
The style that makes me feel sexy is a well-fitted, monochromatic ensemble that exudes confidence.
Your fashion inspiration:
My fashion inspiration is a blend of athleisure meets streetwear with a touch of sophistication.
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
‘Dressed to Kill’ for a perfect date would be a tailored black suit with subtle accessories for a classic yet modern look.
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Definitely sweatshirts, they’re comfy yet stylish.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Well, not about accessory here. But Jeans are a wardrobe staple for me; they’re practical and can be dressed up or down.
Indian or western:
I often lean towards Western fashion for its versatility and contemporary vibe.
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Favorite beachwear fashion includes board shorts and a stylish rash guard for a sporty yet chic look.
Fashion advice to fans:
Embrace your personal style, stay true to yourself, and experiment with confidence—it’s the key to owning any look.