Times Aditi Sharma Proved She’s Trendsetter In Bold Her Vibrant Outfits

Aditi Sharma‘s personal life has become a hot topic in the headlines, and she has become a part of big controversy. However, apart from whatever is going on in her life, let’s have a look at her fashion choices, which prove she is a true trendsetter with her styles.

1) Saree Look

Sarees are always special for Indian girls, and we might have seen different ways to drape them, but Aditi’s look is just setting new trends. The actress wore a plain maroon silk fishtail skirt teamed with a strapless bralette, and she draped her pleated dupatta like a saree, leaving the onlookers in doubt. Her desi makeup and bindi look stole the show.

2) Strapless Gown

Oh-so-breathtaking! Aditi proved she can nail her look like a butter spread on bread. The actress wore a strapless nude to peach pink gown featuring a body-hugging fit defining her hourglass figure. The sequins embellishments with a bold side slit added a sizzling touch, making the actress look too hot to handle.

3) Maxi Dress

Apollena actress is setting new goals for vacation as she opted for a sizzling and bold nude shade maxi dress embracing her style. The backless slip dress has a low neckline with a loose bottom and front slit, giving her bold touch. She rocked her glam with her open hairstyle, thigh-high boots, and minimal makeup.

4) Red Hot In Mini Dress

No matter what Aditi wears, she has a knack for making it look stunning. Decked in a hot red mini dress here, Aditi proved she is the new trendsetter for Gen-Z. The halter neckline slip sleeves with corset bodice and ruched bottom perfectly highlight the actress’s curves. With her elegant accessories and makeup, she looked pretty.