Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann Upcoming Twist: Apollena bags the limelight on her sister’s special day; how will the family react?

Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann the Colors television show produced by 4 Lions Films and Katha Kottage has seen engaging drama with Sanjay Singh (Karan Khandelwal) getting all the more venomous and destructive in ruining the life and future of Apollena (Aditi Sharma). As we know, he has played the big fiasco of enticing Apollena of bagging an opportunity to be at IASA. Earlier, she could not submit the form after filling details as it required money payment. As we know, Apollena took part in the Science quiz where she fared well. Now with her family engaging in her sister Sangeeta’s engagement and wedding festivities, Apollena had her own fear of getting selected for the program.

The upcoming episode will see her tension as well as her father Girdhar Shukla’s tension as they await the mail of confirmation for her to go to the program. Finally, the father and daughter will be thrilled to see the mail of acceptance. Girdhar will be seen giving his daughter a great honour of welcoming her home in a decorated chariot. Her family will be confused as they will be busy with Sangeeta’s engagement. Later at the engagement, there will be a sudden rush of reporters coming over to talk to Apollena about the program. Her family will feel insulted and so will Sangeeta as on er special day, Apollena will hog all the limelight for her achievement.

Will Apollena again face family pressure?

The show centres around Apollena, who aspires to become India’s first female astronaut and restore her father’s honour. However, her journey to the stars is fraught with challenges, as her father is branded a traitor, and Apollena must bear the crushing label of daughter of a traitor. The story will explore whether she can break free from the gravitational pull of prejudice and stigma. It stars Aditi Sharma and Sandeep Baswana in main roles.