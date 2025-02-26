Colors Show Apollena To End Soon, Aditi Sharma & Samarthya Gupta Express Their Feelings

In today’s competitive world, starting a show with unique storyline and managing to run successfully even for six months have become challenging. It seems Colors show Apollena is in the same boat as the show failed to maintain a good viewership and continue to run as the reports reveals that the show is all set to go off-air soon.

As per the media reports, the Apollena star cast will wrap up shooting soon. The show began on 3rd December 2024 and will end within just a few months of release. The reason behind the show’s ending is the declining TRP ratings. Also, the show failed to stick to its peg, showcasing the story of Apollena’s journey to become a pilot, but the recent love story sequence might have disappointed fans. The last episode shoot date is yet to be revealed, but the show is going off air, which has upset the star cast. Actress Aditi Sharma and Samarthya Gupta expressed their feelings in the short interview.

Samarthya expressed that it was upsetting news for them as they bonded very well like a family. In addition, Aditi shared that in very little time, the cast of the show became like a family, and it is very sad for everyone that the show is ending.

The lead actress, Aditi, emphasised that numbers matter in terms of shows. They were receiving love from the audience, but sadly, they couldn’t see it in numbers. Keeping a positive attitude, Aditi highlighted that when something ends, it ends for something good, and one thing she has got from this show is the friendship, which will stay with her for life.

Colors TV show Apollena is produced by Ishqbaaz, which produces Gul Khan. The show casts Aditi Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, and Sandeep Baswana in the lead roles. Surbhi Chandna made a special appearance in the show.