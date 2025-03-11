Aditi Sharma’s Secret Marriage Ends Abruptly After 4 Months, Husband Accuses Of Cheating

TV star Aditi Sharma, who is loved by the audience for her bubbly personality and charisma and was last seen in the Colors TV show Apollena, has become a hot topic in the headlines. Her sudden divorce news shocked her fans, as nobody had any idea about her marriage. The actress is headed for divorce just after four months of her secret marriage.

According to reports by India Forums, Aditi married Abhineet on 12 November 2024 in an intimate ceremony at their Goregaon home. Abhineet, in his statement, said, “She was after me to get married for the past one and a half years, but I wasn’t ready. After much persuasion, I agreed. However, she insisted that no one could know because marriage was a taboo in the industry.”

Further, Abhineet highlighted that things took a tragic turn when he caught Aditi with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta together—”She had just started shooting for the show. Even the producer, Karishma, was aware of it. Abhineet caught Aditi and Samarthya together, which led to an ugly confrontation.” Abhineet took legal support when Aditi denied their marriage, saying it was just a mock trial and not legally binding.

Legal consultant Rakesh Shetty confirmed the marriage by sharing a photo from the intimate wedding. Not just that, he also revealed that Aditi and Abhineet had been in a live-in relationship for years, and just six months ago, they rented a 5BHK apartment.

The situation turned dirty after several complaints were lodged. Abhineet’s legal team revealed that Aditi’s family demanded 25 lakh from him for settlement, and the level reached violence when Aditi’s father slapped Abhineet, and Aditi hurt herself in the fight.

Aditi has yet to react to this matter, so let’s wait for the full truth to be revealed.