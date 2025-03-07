Aditi Sharma Gets Emotional As Colors TV Show Apollena Ends

When a show is made, so many hopes and dreams are built, and with such emotions, Colors TV‘s new show, Apollena, was launched just a couple of months ago. However, due to the low TRP ratings, the makers decided to end the show, leading to heartbreak for the cast who gave their sweat and time. As the show ended, the lead actress Aditi got emotional and posted a post sharing her emotions and connection with the show.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aditi uploaded a series of photos and videos sharing precious moments from the show, from promoting her show on the Bigg Boss 18 stage with Salman Khan to having a fun time while shooting. Making a cluster of all her special moments, she expressed her feelings, getting emotional in the caption.

Aditi wrote, “It’s been an incredible journey! I’ve grown so much as an actor and as a person as well, and I’m forever grateful for everything. Thank you to the entire team for their hard work and dedication. Thank you to all who believed in us. And to our amazing audience, your unwavering support means the world to me. Love hugs and blessings to all. @karishmajain92 I love you”.

Colors TV show Apollena is produced by Gul Khan, who has given the audience the iconic Ishqbaaaz. The show casts Aditi Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, and Sandeep Baswana in the lead roles. Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna made a special appearance in the show.