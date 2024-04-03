Lifestyle | Food

Check out Mugdha Chaphekar posted a picture of her lunch menu; take a look below.

Mugdha Chaphekar is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry. She has received a lot of affection and attention for her role as Prachi in the television drama Kumkum Bhagya. The actress, with her eccentricity, never fails to capture hearts. She is quite active on social media platforms and keeps her followers interested with her regular dumps.

Although her primary focus is in the entertainment industry, her rare posts on food indicate that she appreciates and is interested in varied culinary experiences. Her love of wonderful cuisine is evident in the images she posts on social media, which show her eating a range of handmade delicacies she prepared herself. Today, the diva shared a picture and revealed her delicious lunch menu. Take a look below.

Mugdha Chaphekar’s Lunch Menu-

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of a lunch menu. The actress made her meal. Her lunch menu consists of a ghee Upma garnished with red tomato, green chili, and coriander, baked paneer in a tempting golden brown, fried sweet potatoes, tomatoes, and cucumber to beat the heat. She added a purple flower to make the lunch menu’s presentation look good. The food was stored in a steel box.

