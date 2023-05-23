ADVERTISEMENT
Egg Soup is the weirdest dish I have eaten: Shine Pandey

Shine Pandey the talented young actor talks about his food choices. He is a good cook and he lets out his likings here. The actor debuted in the Voot series UP65.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 May,2023 11:27:20
Shine Pandey the talented actor who was recently seen making his digital debut with Voot series UP65, is a foodie. He likes to cook and also has the best choices when it comes to his food habits.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shine Pandey talks about his food choices.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Fresh Pizza.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Fresh Pizza would be great.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

Yes, I do cook. I actually consider myself to be a great chef. I can almost make anything. Sorry, all the recipes are top secret.

Veg or Non Veg?

Preferably Vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Baked.

Soup or salad?

Salads are my love.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

I actually love all the vegetables.

Your erotica food?

Tender coconut ice cream

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Egg Soup.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Shah Rukh Khan

Midnight snack?

Pizza has taken over my life.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

I never cook whenever I am home. So, they have never gotten to eat my luxury.

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Paneer Makhni

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

