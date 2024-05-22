Foodie Alert: A Peek Into Tara Sutaria’s Scrumptious Non-Veg Persian Meal

Tara Sutaria‘s food preferences have shared her passion for eating on Instagram. Her love of good cuisine is clear in the images she posts on Instagram, which show her eating a variety of handmade delicacies from restaurants. She is a true foodie, and she loves to cook food. The diva makes her fans swoon over her delicious cuisine with her incredible food pictures on Instagram. This time, she spent her holiday in London, where she ate a non-vegetarian meal. Have a peek at her Persian meal below-

Tara Sutaria’s Persian Non-Veg Meal Appearance-

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram story featured a tantalizing photo of her Persian non-vegetarian meal. The thali was a feast for the eyes, brimming with a variety of exquisite dishes. From the steamy rice to the red hot lamb Ghouzi, every element was meticulously arranged. The beef pieces were poured over the rice, garnished with crispy fried onions and garam masala, and served with a side of red curry. This culinary masterpiece was enjoyed at the renowned Colbeh London restaurant, and Tara captured the full thali at a slant angle, adding to its visual appeal.

She captioned her post, “Koobideh and ghouzi… Persian food at its finest. If you haven’t had a meal at Colbeh London, you’re missing out on absolute heaven. And she tagged her mother, Tina Sutaria.

If you are a non-veg lover, try this Tara Sutaria-inspired Koobideh and ghouzi meal.

