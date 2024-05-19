Guess Who Joined Tara Sutaria for a Morning Coffee Date?

Tara Sutaria, the stunning diva of the entertainment world, continues to amaze her fans not just with her acting skills, but also with her unique fashion choices. From her film debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2, she has been a trendsetter. Not just that, her regular Instagram dump keeps her in buzz. She has 8.7 million followers on Instagram.

The Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is a true traveler and loves to go out and enjoy every moment of her life. She often spends time with fellow actors, industry professionals, and close friends. This time, the actress goes for a morning coffee with her mother, Tina Sutaria. Take a look below-

Tara Sutaria’s Coffee Date Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a black deep U-neckline plain top tucked in black jeans and paired with a black oversized lapel collar and a full-sleeve jacket. She rounded off her look with a middle-parted straight hairstyle and paired her outfit with black-shaded sunglasses.

In the photo, the actress is seen busy with her phone and poses for a candid pose. Her mother Tina Sutaria shared a picture on Instagram story and captioned, “London, how I l☕️ve you. With one of my Favourite people and tagged Tara. And the diva reshared it and captioned her post, “Aw cuuuute. Morning coffee date w the teen Queen.”

