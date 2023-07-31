ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

I simply enjoy the process of cooking: Kanupriya Pandit

Kanupriya Pandit the talented actress who was recently seen in Lust Stories 2, talks about her love for food. Read here in our segment on Food at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Jul,2023 16:40:47
Actress Kanupriya Pandit who was recently seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, is an amazing cook. Cooking is a way of life for her, as she puts it.

We talked to Kanupriya who is popularly known for her portrayal in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on her food secrets and she was ready to share a few of them with us.

Read here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Hot round Poori, Pickle and Dahi Aloo

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Dal Chawal, Aloo fried with Dahi and jaggery.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us.

Yes, cooking is a way of life for me and sometimes a stress buster. I enjoy the process of picking and buying vegetables, masalas, grains too.

I make a lot of vegetarian and vegan dishes like soups, tikkis, sautéed veggies, and traditional recipes too.

This is a favourite in winter made with fresh green chana. We get unpeeled green chana in Mumbai and I always buy them. The recipe begins with pealing the chana, which is normally given to the youngest member of the family Aadya. She does this while onions, garlic, ginger, green chillies and tomatoes are chopped finely.

After stirring all these in oil after jeera splutters, a pinch of turmeric and red chillies are added along with salt to taste.

My favourite spice is bhuna heera powder which I add to almost everything, so this is no exception. Then washed fresh green chana is added, stirred, sprinkled with some water and covered over a low flame.
3 to 4 minutes and it’s done.

We Biharis relish it with roasted Poha (bhujja) but this dish can be had with bread, roti, parathas or just like that with a dash of lime.

Veg or Non Veg?

Veg

Baked or fried?

Both

Soup or salad?

Soup

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Tinda

Your erotica food?

Warm soup

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Very spicy Naga chilli pickle, impossible to eat.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Sudha Murthy ji

Midnight snack?

Cheese crackers

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Dalia khichdi

The best compliment got was for which dish:

Veg Sashlyk

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

