I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan

Young and talented actor Imran Nazir Khan known for his shows Main Hoon Aprajita, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com
What is your favourite cheat food?
Biryani
What would your last meal on Earth be?
Any sea food
Do you cook at home?
Yes some time
What do you make?
Rajma chawal in kashmir style
Share a recipe with us :
Prep time 7-8 hours
cooking time 30 min
serves 2
1 cup Rajma (red kidney beans) – soaked overnight, drained and rinsed
½ cup tomato puree
1 onion, finely chopped
5 to 6 tbsp curd, whisked
1 bay leaf
oil as required
a pinch of asafoetida
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp ginger powder
1 tsp ginger paste
½ tsp coriander powder
1 tbsp Kashmiri chili powder
1 green chili chopped
1/2 tsp garam masala (1 black cardamom, 5 green cardamom, 4 ½ tsp black pepper, 2 pcs cinnamon) dry roasted and powdered.
salt to taste
1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped
Veg or Non Veg?
Non veg
Baked or fried?
Baked
Soup or salad?
Both
One vegetable that you hate the most?
Capsicum
Your erotica food?
Chopped fruits in cold whipped cream
Weirdest dish you ever ate?
Bamboo worms food
Celebrity you would love to cook for?
My crush, the one and only Kiara Advani
Midnight snack?
Cup Noodles
The best compliment you got for which dish:
Grilled Barbeque chicken with black pepper sauce