Lifestyle | Food

I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan

Imran Nazir Khan is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. The actor shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com. Read on!

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 12:25:14
Young and talented actor Imran Nazir Khan known for his shows Main Hoon Aprajita, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?
Biryani

What would your last meal on Earth be?
Any sea food

Do you cook at home?
Yes some time

What do you make?
Rajma chawal in kashmir style

Share a recipe with us :
Prep time 7-8 hours
cooking time 30 min
serves 2
1 cup Rajma (red kidney beans) – soaked overnight, drained and rinsed
½ cup tomato puree
1 onion, finely chopped
5 to 6 tbsp curd, whisked
1 bay leaf
oil as required
a pinch of asafoetida
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp ginger powder
1 tsp ginger paste
½ tsp coriander powder
1 tbsp Kashmiri chili powder
1 green chili chopped
1/2 tsp garam masala (1 black cardamom, 5 green cardamom, 4 ½ tsp black pepper, 2 pcs cinnamon) dry roasted and powdered.
salt to taste
1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

Veg or Non Veg?
Non veg

Baked or fried?
Baked

Soup or salad?
Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?
Capsicum

Your erotica food?
Chopped fruits in cold whipped cream

Weirdest dish you ever ate?
Bamboo worms food

Celebrity you would love to cook for?
My crush, the one and only Kiara Advani

Midnight snack?
Cup Noodles

The best compliment you got for which dish:
Grilled Barbeque chicken with black pepper sauce

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

