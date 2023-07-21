I would love to cook for Kiara Advani: Imran Nazir Khan

Young and talented actor Imran Nazir Khan known for his shows Main Hoon Aprajita, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

Biryani

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Any sea food

Do you cook at home?

Yes some time

What do you make?

Rajma chawal in kashmir style

Share a recipe with us :

Prep time 7-8 hours

cooking time 30 min

serves 2

1 cup Rajma (red kidney beans) – soaked overnight, drained and rinsed

½ cup tomato puree

1 onion, finely chopped

5 to 6 tbsp curd, whisked

1 bay leaf

oil as required

a pinch of asafoetida

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp ginger paste

½ tsp coriander powder

1 tbsp Kashmiri chili powder

1 green chili chopped

1/2 tsp garam masala (1 black cardamom, 5 green cardamom, 4 ½ tsp black pepper, 2 pcs cinnamon) dry roasted and powdered.

salt to taste

1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Both

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Capsicum

Your erotica food?

Chopped fruits in cold whipped cream

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Bamboo worms food

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

My crush, the one and only Kiara Advani

Midnight snack?

Cup Noodles

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Grilled Barbeque chicken with black pepper sauce