I would love to cook for Shrenu Parikh: Akshay Mhatre

Author: Manisha Suthar
28 Sep,2023 13:46:36
Young and talented actor Akshay Mhatre, who was previously seen in TV shows like Piya Albela, Indiawali Maa, and Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki among others, is a big-time foodie and a great cook. He, who loves to eat, shares his favourite recipe and food interests with IWMBuzz.com

What is your favourite cheat food?

My favourite cheat food is Pani Puri.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

Maa ke hath ka chicken

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Yes. Pretty much everything

Veg or Non Veg?

Non veg.

Baked or fried?

Fried.

Soup or salad?

Soup.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Capsicum

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Squid.

Your erotica food?

Fresh waffles

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

Shrenu Parikh

Midnight snack?

Pop corn and makhana

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Chai

The dish that your family loves when you make:

My friends asked me to put up a stall and start a part-time business when they ate prawns ghee roast made by me.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

