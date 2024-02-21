Inside Rubina Dilaik’s Street Food Cravings, See Photos

The stunning Rubina Dilaik is known for her stints in television. To perfectly portray her appearance on screen, she indulges herself in a strict diet and workout. However, sometimes, she treats her cravings with outside food. Her food preferences range from traditional Indian dishes to global delights. Whether relishing spicy street food or savoring gourmet cuisine, she loves to try everything new. However, today, she is enjoying some street food in restaurants. Let’s take a look.

Treating her evening cravings, Rubina planned to go out and enjoy some of her favorite and mouth-watering dishes. The first picture shared in her story features a bowl of gravy with toasted bread that looks tempting. At the same time, the visuals of the restaurant look luxurious.

In the next shared photo, Rubina can be seen treating herself with the mouth-watering and vital momos filled with stuffing and the mandatory Schezwan chutney. Enjoying this, Rubina says, “Hot n yummy.” And this makes us crave for momos.

Rubina recently welcomed twin girls, and soon after that, she began her transformation journey. But it seems she is taking a break and enjoying all the food she missed for a while. Earlier, she enjoyed homemade ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ from her mother. Seeing Rubina’s journey to treating herself with good food is fun.

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box.