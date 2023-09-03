Lifestyle | Food

Inside Tejasswi Prakash's Foodie Day

Tejasswi Prakash is a heartthrob beauty in the town. The diva loves good, and here, take a look at her foodie day with mouth-watering dishes. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Sep,2023 01:20:27
Tejasswi Prakash is the sweetest and most loved bubbly girl in the town. The actress, with her quirkiness, never fails to rule over hearts. She is quite active on social media platforms and keeps her fans hooked with her regular dumps. And today’s Instagram dump is all yummy and mouth-watering. Let’s take a look at her foodie day.

The 30-year-old shared a glimpse of her foodie day on her Instagram handle. Tejasswi begins her day with a refreshing coffee. And indeed, this is a perfect start to the day that helps you feel good. Her next treat is a plate full of energy, nutrition, and taste. The plate had chopped bananas, dry fruits, blueberries, chia seeds, sesame seeds, etc.

Tejasswi Prakash’s foodie date is incomplete without some french fries and a mouth-watering burger with cheese sauce and veggies. Lastly, a full course plate with steaks, butter bread, delicious dal, some fried tikka, chicken pieces, an omelet, and the must-have veggies bowl. Who doesn’t like such wholesome meals with delicious dishes that also contribute to health?

Tejasswi Prakash, with such an amazing and mouth-watering foodie treat, made us crave for all. Undoubtedly, you would hurry to get them all today. The actress regularly shares pictures from her special dinner or lunchtime with amazing dishes and drinks.

So, did you like Tejasswi Prakash’s Foodie treat? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

