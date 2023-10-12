Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame

Actress Priyamvada Singh who is presently seen in the role of Farah in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee is a food lover. She is an amazing cook. Cooking is actually therapeutic for her.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Priyamvada talks about her love for food.

Read them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chaat. I am an all-time Chaat lover. Aloo Tikki with Chole and green chutney and Pani Puri.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

A Gujarati Thali. It has 3-4 Sabzi, Poori, Thepla, Undiyo, 2-3 desserts. My mouth is already watering.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

I love cooking. It is therapeutic to me. My signature dishes are Moong Dal Ka Halwa, Dahi Vada. I love cooking.

For Dahi Vada, we need to soak Urad Dal overnight. Next morning, you need to grind Urad dal with a little bit of sugar and salt. Put a little bit of baking powder. You keep it aside for 5-7 minutes. Fry vada in the oil. It is a process of about 15 minutes. In curd with Hing, I put to rest these Vadas. You can add Jeera Powder, Sugar, Black Salt in the curd.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a Vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Fried food tastes better than Baked food.

Soup or salad?

Prefer Salad over Soup.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

We have been taught to eat everything. Thankfully, I don’t have any dislike for food.

Your erotica food?

Dark Chocolate.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

When in Singapore, a lady was cooking Parathas. We asked for a Vegetarian option. She added Mashed Banana and made a Roll. That was the weirdest combination I have had.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I want to meet many celebrities. I have many names. But the latest is Neeraj Chopraji, who won a Gold Medal. I would love to cook for him.

Midnight snack?

Peanut Butter Sandwich.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Moong Dal Halwa, Dahi Vada, Paneer Biryani, Chole Bathure