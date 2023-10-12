Lifestyle | Food

Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame

Priyamvada Singh who is presently seen in Sony TV's Katha Ankahee talks about her love for food for our segment at IWMBuzz.com over Food. Read it here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Oct,2023 17:23:47
Moong Dal Ka Halwa and Dahi Vada are my signature dishes: Priyamvada Singh of Katha Ankahee fame 860748

Actress Priyamvada Singh who is presently seen in the role of Farah in Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee is a food lover. She is an amazing cook. Cooking is actually therapeutic for her.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Priyamvada talks about her love for food.

Read them here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chaat. I am an all-time Chaat lover. Aloo Tikki with Chole and green chutney and Pani Puri.

What would your last meal on Earth be?

A Gujarati Thali. It has 3-4 Sabzi, Poori, Thepla, Undiyo, 2-3 desserts. My mouth is already watering.

Do you cook at home? What do you make? Share a recipe with us

I love cooking. It is therapeutic to me. My signature dishes are Moong Dal Ka Halwa, Dahi Vada. I love cooking.

For Dahi Vada, we need to soak Urad Dal overnight. Next morning, you need to grind Urad dal with a little bit of sugar and salt. Put a little bit of baking powder. You keep it aside for 5-7 minutes. Fry vada in the oil. It is a process of about 15 minutes. In curd with Hing, I put to rest these Vadas. You can add Jeera Powder, Sugar, Black Salt in the curd.

Veg or Non Veg?

I am a Vegetarian.

Baked or fried?

Fried food tastes better than Baked food.

Soup or salad?

Prefer Salad over Soup.

One vegetable that you hate the most?

We have been taught to eat everything. Thankfully, I don’t have any dislike for food.

Your erotica food?

Dark Chocolate.

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

When in Singapore, a lady was cooking Parathas. We asked for a Vegetarian option. She added Mashed Banana and made a Roll. That was the weirdest combination I have had.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

I want to meet many celebrities. I have many names. But the latest is Neeraj Chopraji, who won a Gold Medal. I would love to cook for him.

Midnight snack?

Peanut Butter Sandwich.

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Moong Dal Halwa, Dahi Vada, Paneer Biryani, Chole Bathure

 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Acting was just my hobby as a kid, but now it is my passion and career: Navika Kotia 860709
Acting was just my hobby as a kid, but now it is my passion and career: Navika Kotia
Katha Ankahee Exclusive: Manish Raisinghan to play the new guy in Katha's life 860583
Katha Ankahee Exclusive: Manish Raisinghan to play the new guy in Katha’s life
The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas 860470
The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas
Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora 860462
Dancing and playing a sport are the best ways to burn calories: Shakti Arora
Sultan of Delhi is a mass entertainer: Namit Sharma 860397
Sultan of Delhi is a mass entertainer: Namit Sharma
Manik Papneja talks about his big-screen debut with Rajshri Productions' film Dono 860423
Manik Papneja talks about his big-screen debut with Rajshri Productions’ film Dono

Latest Stories

Nayanthara's Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues 860715
Nayanthara’s Lenin Shirt And Trousers Are Everyday Comfort Style, Take Cues
Find out why Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar threatened to block Jaideep Ahlawat 860707
Find out why Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar threatened to block Jaideep Ahlawat
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now! 860704
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! ‘Jai Ganesha’ song out Now!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an ‘immunity boost’ at hospital amidst myositis battle [Viral Photos] 860697
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an ‘immunity boost’ at hospital amidst myositis battle [Viral Photos]
[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani 860690
[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh 860692
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh
Read Latest News