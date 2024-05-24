Morning Munchies to Evening Eats: Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi’s Foodventures Unveiled!

Surbhi Chandna and Shivangi Joshi are well-known for their beauty and talent, but they care about their physical appearance. They follow a stringent diet and fitness program, demonstrating their dedication to their craft. However, they also enjoy their culinary interests, which range from traditional Indian meals to international specialties. They enjoy trying different cuisines, from tasty street food to beautiful fine dining. They posted photos of their delicious meals today, revealing their love of food. Look at the photo below!

Surbhi Chandna And Shivangi Joshi’s Delicious Food Appearance-

Surbhi Chandna

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted a picture series of herself flaunting her Western look in a printed shirt dress. She rounded off her look with a messy hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach glossy lips, and accessories her outfit with a silver necklace. She enjoys her dinner date with her Husband, Karan Sharma. In the second picture, she shared a picture of a plate of an avocado truffle salad, Matcha Brew for his Husband Karan Sharma, and a Chardonnay drink for herself.

In the third picture, she also shared a collage of delicious meals, including mushroom sushi, steamed seabass and chicken Yakitori, and Salmon Nigiri. They completed their dinner date with chocolate dessert and drinks.

Shivangi Joshi

The actress looked cute in a pink and white striped printed outfit in the photos. She rounded her outfit with a high ponytail, minimal makeup, peach blushy cheeks, and matte lips. In the first Instagram story, the actress collaged and shared a glimpse of her Japanese restaurant, where she had her morning coffee and soda drink. In the last picture, she shared pictures of herself with her family.

Their food adventures inspire fans to savor each culinary experience and enjoy sharing meals with loved ones.

