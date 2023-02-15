Young and talented beauty Piyali Munsi, who rose to fame with her roles in shows like Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani, Siya Ke Ram, Santoshi Maa, RadhaKrishn, is all set to entertain fans in new show Molkki. The actress is a big-time foodie who loves to eat. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, she shared her favourite recipe and food interests. Check them out here.

What is your favourite cheat food?

Chicken Biriyani

What would your last meal on Earth be?

I am a tea lover, so a nice adrak wali chai

Do you cook at home? What do you make?

Grilled chicken or different items of chicken

Veg or Non Veg?

Non Veg

Baked or fried?

Baked

Soup or salad?

Salad

One vegetable that you hate the most?

Nothing as such. I love vegetables

Weirdest dish you ever ate?

Authentic Chinese dishes when I was in China.

Celebrity you would love to cook for?

My celebrity friends

Midnight snack?

Avocado on toast

The dish that your family loves when you make:

Chicken Rezala

The best compliment you got for which dish:

Roasted chicken in mushroom sauce with a portion of rice