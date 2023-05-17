ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Food

Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..."

Tara Sutaria is a true foodie. She often takes time off to learn to cook and make something delicious. In the latest reel, the diva shares the snaps of dishes she learned in the past few weeks.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 May,2023 21:05:41
Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..."

Tara Sutaria is a travel enthusiast; she loves to explore different delicacies worldwide. Her Instagram feed is proof of her foodie treat. Sometimes she enjoys delicious spaghetti, and other times mouth-watering non-veg. In the latest Instagram reel, the diva shared snaps of different dishes. Let’s check out.

Dishes Tara Sutaria Learned

In the reel shared, Tara dropped images of all the yummy and delicious dishes she had and learned in the past few months. It had everything from spaghetti to steak and noodles. The actress captioned the post, “Some of my favourite meals that I’ve cooked over the last few weeks.. 🍝🦀🥧.” Reacting to Arjun Kapoor asked her, “Did u use the meekro vawee ??? 😂.”

Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..." 808027

Watch the video here:-

Undoubtedly your mouth is full of water after watching this. Tara Sutaria never leaves a chance to enjoy food.

Work Front

The actress debuted in the film business with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Later she has featured in films like Marjaavaan, Tadap, Ek Villain Returns, and Heropanti 2. In addition, she will next feature in Apurva. Apart from that, the actress is very active on her social media accounts and keeps her engaged with her.

So did you enjoy watching the delicious dishes Tara Sutaria learned in the past few months? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IWMBuzz speaks about Aurangzeb Which Turns 10
IWMBuzz speaks about Aurangzeb Which Turns 10
Tara Sutaria drops unseen childhood pics with her mother, check out
Tara Sutaria drops unseen childhood pics with her mother, check out
Do You Know? Tara Sutaria's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Do You Know? Tara Sutaria's Whopping Net Worth In 2023
Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets
Unseen pictures from Tara Sutaria starrer Apurva sets
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Tara Sutaria Dons White Co-ord Set, Feels Hot In Summer
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Take the athleisure casual cue from Tara Sutaria
Latest Stories
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics)
Sonalee Kulkarni Sparkles In Stone Embellished Bodycon Gown(Rare Pics)
Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar's 'Por Thozhil’ to Hit Theatres on June 9th, 2023! A gripping Tamil thriller to watch out for
Ashok Selvan and Sarath Kumar's 'Por Thozhil’ to Hit Theatres on June 9th, 2023! A gripping Tamil thriller to watch out for
Rani Chatterjee's Mid Workout Selfie Session Is A Must Watch
Rani Chatterjee's Mid Workout Selfie Session Is A Must Watch
Anushka Sharma's Love for Dior Through the Years
Anushka Sharma's Love for Dior Through the Years
The Shining - Bhumi Pednekar and Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Nailed the Holographic Look
The Shining - Bhumi Pednekar and Other Bollywood Celebrities Who Nailed the Holographic Look
Hina Khan Becomes The Face Of The Month, Looks Ravishing In Shimmery Ensembles
Hina Khan Becomes The Face Of The Month, Looks Ravishing In Shimmery Ensembles
Read Latest News