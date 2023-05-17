Tara Sutaria Learns To Make New Dishes, Arjun Kapoor Says "Did U Use..."

Tara Sutaria is a true foodie. She often takes time off to learn to cook and make something delicious. In the latest reel, the diva shares the snaps of dishes she learned in the past few weeks.

Tara Sutaria is a travel enthusiast; she loves to explore different delicacies worldwide. Her Instagram feed is proof of her foodie treat. Sometimes she enjoys delicious spaghetti, and other times mouth-watering non-veg. In the latest Instagram reel, the diva shared snaps of different dishes. Let’s check out.

Dishes Tara Sutaria Learned

In the reel shared, Tara dropped images of all the yummy and delicious dishes she had and learned in the past few months. It had everything from spaghetti to steak and noodles. The actress captioned the post, “Some of my favourite meals that I’ve cooked over the last few weeks.. 🍝🦀🥧.” Reacting to Arjun Kapoor asked her, “Did u use the meekro vawee ??? 😂.”

Watch the video here:-

Undoubtedly your mouth is full of water after watching this. Tara Sutaria never leaves a chance to enjoy food.

Work Front

The actress debuted in the film business with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Later she has featured in films like Marjaavaan, Tadap, Ek Villain Returns, and Heropanti 2. In addition, she will next feature in Apurva. Apart from that, the actress is very active on her social media accounts and keeps her engaged with her.

So did you enjoy watching the delicious dishes Tara Sutaria learned in the past few months?