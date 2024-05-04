After Relationship Rumors, Shivangi Joshi Shares Kushal Tandon’s Boxing Glimpse Expressing Her Spellbound Reaction

Just a day ago, the internet was abuzz with rumors of a relationship and engagement between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, the popular actors from Barsatein. However, the duo quickly took to their Instagram handles to dispel the news, calling it fake. And now, a candid response from the actors has sparked a lot of discussion online.

Last night, Kushal Tandon shared a video showcasing his boxing skills in the ring. The actor captioned the post, “Jus casually working on some speed without music.” His moves in the video show his hard work and dedication to the game. He can be seen giving tough competition to his opponent.

Shivangi Joshi re-shared this video post on her Instagram story and expressed her reaction. She put a spellbound emoji that reads, ‘Wow’. As soon as the actress shared the post on her story, fans started a discussion under Kushal’s post.

A user wrote, “Congratulations she’s reposted in her story.” The other praised his reaction to fake rumors and said, “Kya jawaab diya apne media walo ko, Sir. Sabri bolti hi bandh Kar di.” “Best jodi kushiv I miss you,” said the third.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who were last seen together in the Sony TV’s show Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, have been making waves in the entertainment industry. The show, which went off air earlier this year, was a testament to their on-screen chemistry. Off-screen, they share a great friendship, as evident from their Instagram posts.