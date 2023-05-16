ADVERTISEMENT
Cardio exercise is the best way to burn calories: Renee Dhyani

Renee Dhyani, who is known for her work in projects like Yeh Teri Galiyan, Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Ratri Ke Yatri, is a fitness freak.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 12:28:51
Talented beauty Renee Dhyani is a popular TV actress. In 2011, she participated in MTV Roadies in the eighth season. She later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2014. Renee is known for her work in projects like Yeh Teri Galiyan, Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki, and Ratri Ke Yatri. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Renee revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.

What is your cheat food?

Rajma Chawal and Cheese Pizza.

Favourite exercise?

Deadlift and rope

Fruits or juices?

Mango and beetroot juice

Stairs or lift?

Stairs.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

I start my day with tea. Later, I do meditation and read a book.

Walking or Jogging

Walking.

Yoga or weights

Weights

Your take on health suppliments

It’s a big no to health suppliments. However, multivitamins are fine

Best way to burn calories

Cardio exercise

One tip for everyday fitness?

I believe “the body achieves what the mind believes.”

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

