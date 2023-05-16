Cardio exercise is the best way to burn calories: Renee Dhyani

Renee Dhyani, who is known for her work in projects like Yeh Teri Galiyan, Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki and Ratri Ke Yatri, is a fitness freak. In a fun fitness segment, Renee revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more

Talented beauty Renee Dhyani is a popular TV actress. In 2011, she participated in MTV Roadies in the eighth season. She later participated in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2014. Renee is known for her work in projects like Yeh Teri Galiyan, Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki, and Ratri Ke Yatri. The actress is a fitness freak to the core. And whenever she has time, she does not miss out on hitting the gym and working on her body. In a fun fitness segment, Renee revealed her workout routine, cheat food, and more.

What is your cheat food?

Rajma Chawal and Cheese Pizza.

Favourite exercise?

Deadlift and rope

Fruits or juices?

Mango and beetroot juice

Stairs or lift?

Stairs.

Your best morning routine will comprise of

I start my day with tea. Later, I do meditation and read a book.

Walking or Jogging

Walking.

Yoga or weights

Weights

Your take on health suppliments

It’s a big no to health suppliments. However, multivitamins are fine

Best way to burn calories

Cardio exercise

One tip for everyday fitness?

I believe “the body achieves what the mind believes.”

