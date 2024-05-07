Get Energized: Urvashi Rautela and Sara Ali Khan’s Latest Workout Session Will Kickstart Your Fitness Journey!

Urvashi Rautela and Sara Ali Khan’s fitness regimens continue to impress us. They are well-known for their dedication to fitness, and their training routines usually inspire individuals to pursue healthier lifestyles. While their workout routines vary, they typically combine cardio, weight training, yoga, and functional exercises to stay in shape and maintain their toned bodies. Speaking of which, the two recently got us all buzzing with a workout video on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela and Sara Ali Khan’s Workout Video Appearance-

Urvashi Rautela

The actress shared a spin workout video on Instagram. The actress appeared in a black broad, strappy, sleeveless, deep U-neckline bralette paired with a maroon halter-neck criss-cross body-fitted jumpsuit style bodysuit. She rounded off her outfit with a half-tied messy hairstyle and paired it with black and red sports shoes. In the video, the actress is seen doing a Spin workout with an intense expression.

Sara Ali Khan

On Monday, the actress tweeted a video of herself working in the gym. She wears a grey strappy, sleeveless, deep U-neckline sports bra and pink high-waisted shorts. She finished her look with a low ponytail and opted for a makeup-free look. The actress is shown in the video practicing a Pilates exercise.

She captioned her post, “#monday🥵💪🏻🏋️.”

Drawing inspiration from Urvashi Rautela and Sara Ali Khan’s commitment to fitness and implementing these strategies, you’ll find yourself motivated and eager to hit the gym or engage in physical activity regularly.

