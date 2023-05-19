I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka

Arpit Ranka who is a fitness freak to the core, is a happy man when he maintains high levels of fitness through his rigid workout style. Check to know about Arpit Ranka's fitness secrets.

Actor Arpit Ranka who has played challenging roles in TV shows Jai Shri Krishna, Mahabharat, Chandra Nandini, RadhaKrishn, Jai Kanhiaya Lal Ki etc, is a fitness freak. He is now seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer film Bholaa.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Arpit who has his own rigid workout routine as part of his lifestyle, talks about his fitness secrets.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

My favourite cheat food is Rasgulla and Pani Puri

Favourite Exercise:

I love working out in the gym

The purpose of exercise for you is:

For me, exercising means to be fit. Today fitness is very important, especially in the entertainment industry.

Fruit or juices:

I love fruits

Stairs or lift:

I prefer stairs. I live on the 17th and I climb and get down by stairs when not in a hurry.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

It’s the workout

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

I bought some machines at home and I started jogging at that time which I loved.

Yoga Or Weights:

I love weight training and cardio

Walking or Jogging:

I would prefer jogging

Best way to burn calories:

I would say do regular workouts, drink hot water in the morning and consume green tea. I am a pure vegetarian and avoids eating outside food.

Your take on six-pack abs:

It’s the most difficult thing to get. It’s been 20 years since I have 6 packs. I try to maintain them and always stay focused on my diet and workout.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I try to keep myself fit as it makes me feel energetic. When I don’t workout I feel drained.

One tip for everyday fitness:

When we are hungry we eat, so similarly we should work out every day. You can include any kind of workout in your daily routine.