I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka

Actor Arpit Ranka who has played challenging roles in TV shows Jai Shri Krishna, Mahabharat, Chandra Nandini, RadhaKrishn, Jai Kanhiaya Lal Ki etc, is a fitness freak. He is now seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer film Bholaa.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Arpit who has his own rigid workout routine as part of his lifestyle, talks about his fitness secrets.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
My favourite cheat food is Rasgulla and Pani Puri
Favourite Exercise:
I love working out in the gym
The purpose of exercise for you is:
For me, exercising means to be fit. Today fitness is very important, especially in the entertainment industry.
Fruit or juices:
I love fruits
Stairs or lift:
I prefer stairs. I live on the 17th and I climb and get down by stairs when not in a hurry.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
It’s the workout
Your favourite lockdown exercise:
I bought some machines at home and I started jogging at that time which I loved.
Yoga Or Weights:
I love weight training and cardio
Walking or Jogging:
I would prefer jogging
Best way to burn calories:
I would say do regular workouts, drink hot water in the morning and consume green tea. I am a pure vegetarian and avoids eating outside food.
Your take on six-pack abs:
It’s the most difficult thing to get. It’s been 20 years since I have 6 packs. I try to maintain them and always stay focused on my diet and workout.
Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:
I try to keep myself fit as it makes me feel energetic. When I don’t workout I feel drained.
One tip for everyday fitness:
When we are hungry we eat, so similarly we should work out every day. You can include any kind of workout in your daily routine.