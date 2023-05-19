ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka

Arpit Ranka who is a fitness freak to the core, is a happy man when he maintains high levels of fitness through his rigid workout style. Check to know about Arpit Ranka's fitness secrets.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 May,2023 14:45:56
I love weight training and cardio: Arpit Ranka

Actor Arpit Ranka who has played challenging roles in TV shows Jai Shri Krishna, Mahabharat, Chandra Nandini, RadhaKrishn, Jai Kanhiaya Lal Ki etc, is a fitness freak. He is now seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer film Bholaa.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Arpit who has his own rigid workout routine as part of his lifestyle, talks about his fitness secrets.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

My favourite cheat food is Rasgulla and Pani Puri

Favourite Exercise:

I love working out in the gym

The purpose of exercise for you is:

For me, exercising means to be fit. Today fitness is very important, especially in the entertainment industry.

Fruit or juices: 

I love fruits

Stairs or lift:

I prefer stairs. I live on the 17th and I climb and get down by stairs when not in a hurry.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

It’s the workout

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

I bought some machines at home and I started jogging at that time which I loved.

Yoga Or Weights: 

I love weight training and cardio

Walking or Jogging:

I would prefer jogging

Best way to burn calories:

I would say do regular workouts, drink hot water in the morning and consume green tea. I am a pure vegetarian and avoids eating outside food.

Your take on six-pack abs:

It’s the most difficult thing to get. It’s been 20 years since I have 6 packs. I try to maintain them and always stay focused on my diet and workout.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I try to keep myself fit as it makes me feel energetic. When I don’t workout I feel drained.

One tip for everyday fitness:

When we are hungry we eat, so similarly we should work out every day. You can include any kind of workout in your daily routine.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
I believe that I have to create the best possible cinema for my audience: Vyom Yadav of Garmi fame
I believe that I have to create the best possible cinema for my audience: Vyom Yadav of Garmi fame
Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Sadhwi Majumder finds her character in Sapno Ki Chhalaang 'quite relatable'
Sadhwi Majumder finds her character in Sapno Ki Chhalaang 'quite relatable'
Wearing an oversized T-shirt makes me feel sexy: Shine Pandey
Wearing an oversized T-shirt makes me feel sexy: Shine Pandey
Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi to meet with an accident
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Prachi to meet with an accident
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Tulsi convinces Radha to live
Meet spoiler: Kanika throws Cheeku off the cliff
Meet spoiler: Kanika throws Cheeku off the cliff
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt learns how to greet in Korean, watch viral video
Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt learns how to greet in Korean, watch viral video
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets unwell in jail
Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan gets unwell in jail
I have always been mindful of staying in good shape: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra
I have always been mindful of staying in good shape: Bhagya Lakshmi’s Mohit Malhotra
Read Latest News