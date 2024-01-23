Inside Hardik Pandya’s Morning Fitness Regime

Being a cricketer isn’t as easy as it looks. A player is always under pressure to perform well on the field, and in case if they don’t perform well, more than the audience, the players themselves feel low. To cope with all these, one needs to be strong, not just physically but mentally. And here’s how Hardik Pandya makes his morning meaningful with his fitness regime. Let’s check out below.

Hardik Pandya’s Fitness Regime

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hardik dropped several photos from his casual day at home and also unveiled his morning fitness regime. The Indian cricketer can be seen dedicatedly practicing meditation and Surya namaskar. Undoubtedly, this is the perfect start to the day. Surya namaskar and yoga are very refreshing, which not only help in physical health but purify unnecessary thoughts in the brain and replace them with positivity.

Sharing this picture, Hardik Pandya, in his caption, wrote, “Peaceful starts to my week.” Undoubtedly, it’s a great start to the week. With the cricketer’s physique, we can say Hardik indulges himself in fitness freak activities to keep him fit to hit an extra 6 on the ball and make his country feel proud. Practicing Surya namaskar is a refreshing activity in the morning.

