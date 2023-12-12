Karishma Tanna Goes Beyond Her Limit And To Make Herself Fit, See Here

The stunning Indian actress Karishma Tanna never ceases to capture attention with her presence in the industry. She has been praised for her appearance on-screen; not only that, she loves to keep buzz with her social media presence. The actress, with her posts, inspires her fans to be a better version of themselves. And today, the diva shows how she keeps herself fit.

Karishma Tanna’s Fitness Goal

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karishma Tanna treats her fans with a sneak peek into her workout session. In the shared photo, Karishma can be seen practising yoga. The actress asked her fans to mention the yoga pose she is doing. And with the visuals, it seems the actress is doing wheel poses.

With a couple of poses, Karishma Tanna inspires her fans to go beyond the limit and challenge themselves to be a better version of themselves. This pose helps to stretch the legs, the curves, the hands and the overall body and make it more flexible and fit. However, as simple as it looks, it isn’t that easy to do.

