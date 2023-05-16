ADVERTISEMENT
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Exudes Confidence In Her Perfectly Fit Bralette Style; Check Here

Naagin fame Mahekk Chahal is fit and perfect-looking in this bralette picture. It looks as though she has had a good workout and speaks about the effectiveness to grow.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 May,2023 15:34:06
Naagin fame actress Mahekk Chahal is all about confidence and glamour. She is a celebrity with beauty and brains. We have been highlighting her escapades in fashion-lit attires, amazing styles and exuberant pictures frequently. Our readers and her fans love it when Mahekk is featured in our style columns. Well, today is not different!! She is seen wearing a perfectly fit bralette in black colour. Her confidence shines through in the picture. As we know, Mahekk is playing the role of the negative Naagin in Colors’ weekend band show Naagin 6. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

The picture seems to be taken soon after her rigorous workout. She looks a bit tired but refreshed in fitness.

She also writes on social media,

Verified
When you focus on you, you grow.
When you focus on shit, shit grows.

Truly said by Mahekk, when we think positively and work on ourselves, everything falls into place. But when we let loose our minds to think unwantedly, we lose a grip over it. And this is exactly what Mahekk is trying to tell here.

And when there is good fitness, there is a good mind too.

You can check out her fitness-perfect picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you amazed with Mahekk’s ability to induce confidence in her fans? We are inspired!!

