ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day

Akangsha Rawat who is presently seen in the Colors show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav talks about the importance of yoga in her daily life, on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 12:35:41
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day

Actress Akangsha Rawat who is popular for her portrayal of Kirtida in RadhaKrishn has for the first time accepted a negative role, and will be seen in the role of Diti, mother to the Asurad in Swastik Productions’ new show on Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav. As she readies herself for yet another new role, we have Akangsha at the best of her fitness and lifestyle!!. On the occasion of International Yoga Day today (21 June), Akangsha talks about the importance that yoga has taken in her life.

Read on.

What do you think is the real virtue of carrying out Yoga as a daily routine?

Yoga is the only form of exercise that is holistic in its approach. It has a positive effect not just on your physical body and mind, but it affects your energy body and heals the inner organs too! So daily or regular yoga practice is extremely beneficial.

What is the significance of this International Yoga Day for you?

International Yoga Day means nothing to me as it’s become a fashion to just post pictures in yoga poses on that day but to not do or understand yoga the whole year!

What are the kind of yoga practices that you follow daily?

I practice yoga regularly from my teacher, who follows Vinyasa and combines it with other forms of yoga that she thinks are best for my health. I do Pranayam, and Sukshma Yoga too, and I also meditate daily.

What does yoga mean to you?

For me, Yoga is the process of loving myself and connecting with myself fully at all levels. I do it like a meditation and not like an exercise.

What would your advice be on learning Yoga?

I would advise people to not follow anyone or any trends blindly, as it can lead to serious injuries. Understand your own body and mind, find a teacher who will customise the daily practice which is good for you and not force you to follow what he/she thinks works for all.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot
Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Latest Stories
Theatre artists you didn’t know had a knack for music
Theatre artists you didn’t know had a knack for music
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Yoga calms my mind and nourishes my soul: Shweta Gulati
Yoga calms my mind and nourishes my soul: Shweta Gulati
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
The best way to burn the calories is to play sports: Mridul Madhok
The best way to burn the calories is to play sports: Mridul Madhok
Read Latest News