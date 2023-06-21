Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day

Actress Akangsha Rawat who is popular for her portrayal of Kirtida in RadhaKrishn has for the first time accepted a negative role, and will be seen in the role of Diti, mother to the Asurad in Swastik Productions’ new show on Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav. As she readies herself for yet another new role, we have Akangsha at the best of her fitness and lifestyle!!. On the occasion of International Yoga Day today (21 June), Akangsha talks about the importance that yoga has taken in her life.

What do you think is the real virtue of carrying out Yoga as a daily routine?

Yoga is the only form of exercise that is holistic in its approach. It has a positive effect not just on your physical body and mind, but it affects your energy body and heals the inner organs too! So daily or regular yoga practice is extremely beneficial.

What is the significance of this International Yoga Day for you?

International Yoga Day means nothing to me as it’s become a fashion to just post pictures in yoga poses on that day but to not do or understand yoga the whole year!

What are the kind of yoga practices that you follow daily?

I practice yoga regularly from my teacher, who follows Vinyasa and combines it with other forms of yoga that she thinks are best for my health. I do Pranayam, and Sukshma Yoga too, and I also meditate daily.

What does yoga mean to you?

For me, Yoga is the process of loving myself and connecting with myself fully at all levels. I do it like a meditation and not like an exercise.

What would your advice be on learning Yoga?

I would advise people to not follow anyone or any trends blindly, as it can lead to serious injuries. Understand your own body and mind, find a teacher who will customise the daily practice which is good for you and not force you to follow what he/she thinks works for all.