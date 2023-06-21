Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day

Actor and Yoga Guru Bijay Anand has a deep connect with the understanding and greatness of Yoga. A Kundalini Yoga Guru, Bijay is an inspirational speaker and expert in Yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga Day today (21 June), Bijay Anand talks about how Yoga has changed his life.

What do you think is the real virtue of carrying out Yoga as a daily routine?

When you do yoga daily, it keeps you connected to your divine self. It does not happen immediately as you start doing yoga but over a period of time, you get more and more deeply connected with not only yourself but to everything around you. And most importantly with Mother Nature.

What is the significance of this International Yoga Day for you?

I like the fact that it highlights the power, benefits and spiritual aspects of this wonderful science all over the world. We are living in a very toxic environment with pollution, chemicals and stress all around us and Yoga is the only way that we can maintain our health and our sanity.

Yoga and well-being go hand in hand. Have you experienced this? Explain.

Yes. I was a very different person before I started yoga. I was stressed, easily irritable and very very unhealthy. Yoga brought health, peace and well-being into my life.

What are the kind of yoga practices that you follow daily?

I live yoga. Your understanding of yoga is only asanas. Yoga in reality is a way of life. It is pure awareness of everything that you do. Your sleep, your food, lifestyle, habits, thoughts and actions. In that sense, I do yoga every second of the day because I don’t do anything without being acutely aware of its effects and consequences.

What would your advice be on learning Yoga?

People think that it is important to find a good teacher. I would like to tell you that it is more important to be a good student. A good teacher cannot teach anything to a bad learner. A good student who is passionate and hungry for knowledge can learn a lot from anyone who has even a drop of wisdom to share.