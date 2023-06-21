ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day

Kundalini Yoga Guru and actor Bijay Anand talks about the importance of learning Yoga and using it as a daily lifestyle, on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Read on.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 11:32:28
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day

Actor and Yoga Guru Bijay Anand has a deep connect with the understanding and greatness of Yoga. A Kundalini Yoga Guru, Bijay is an inspirational speaker and expert in Yoga. On the occasion of International Yoga Day today (21 June), Bijay Anand talks about how Yoga has changed his life.

Read on.

What do you think is the real virtue of carrying out Yoga as a daily routine?

When you do yoga daily, it keeps you connected to your divine self. It does not happen immediately as you start doing yoga but over a period of time, you get more and more deeply connected with not only yourself but to everything around you. And most importantly with Mother Nature.

What is the significance of this International Yoga Day for you?

I like the fact that it highlights the power, benefits and spiritual aspects of this wonderful science all over the world. We are living in a very toxic environment with pollution, chemicals and stress all around us and Yoga is the only way that we can maintain our health and our sanity.

Yoga and well-being go hand in hand. Have you experienced this? Explain.

Yes. I was a very different person before I started yoga. I was stressed, easily irritable and very very unhealthy. Yoga brought health, peace and well-being into my life.

What are the kind of yoga practices that you follow daily?

I live yoga. Your understanding of yoga is only asanas. Yoga in reality is a way of life. It is pure awareness of everything that you do. Your sleep, your food, lifestyle, habits, thoughts and actions. In that sense, I do yoga every second of the day because I don’t do anything without being acutely aware of its effects and consequences.

What would your advice be on learning Yoga?

People think that it is important to find a good teacher. I would like to tell you that it is more important to be a good student. A good teacher cannot teach anything to a bad learner. A good student who is passionate and hungry for knowledge can learn a lot from anyone who has even a drop of wisdom to share.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Listening to happy music puts me in a good mood: Monica Bedi on World Music Day
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Exclusive: Shweta Basu Prasad bags SOL Productions and Applause Entertainment’s Unreal
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Playing a romantic in Shiv Shakti – Tyaag Taandav is the biggest challenge: Meer Ali
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Dahaad’s success plays a significant role in today’s entertainment scenario: Manjiri Pupala
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Exclusive: Kiran Karmarkar and Ashish Kaul bag Rajan Shahi’s Star Plus show
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Exclusive: After Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, Karan Veer Mehra joins the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show
Latest Stories
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
Meet Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Sapnon Ki Rani’
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
Nora Fatehi’s special, heartfelt shoutout for Varun Dhawan
Nora Fatehi’s special, heartfelt shoutout for Varun Dhawan
Esha Gupta’s couch moment is burning hot
Esha Gupta’s couch moment is burning hot
Watch: When Anushka Sharma sledged hubby Virat Kohli in most hilarious manner
Watch: When Anushka Sharma sledged hubby Virat Kohli in most hilarious manner
Tamannaah Bhatia’s special message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is too adorable
Tamannaah Bhatia’s special message for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela is too adorable
Read Latest News