A Sneak Peek Into Sumbul Touqeer’s Lavish Home

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, a television actress who rose to fame after appearing on Bigg Boss 16, has won our hearts with her acting abilities and bold manner. Despite her young age, she has accomplished several milestones and is now one of the best actors in the entertainment industry. In February 2023, Sumbul purchased a house in the city of dreams, Mumbai. The actress gave her followers a sneak peek at her lavish home. Take a look at the photos below.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Home Appearance-

Lavish Living Room

Sumbul Touqeer maintains her home modest yet attractive. The actress used modest furniture to design her hallway. A large LED TV hangs on the wall, while awards are displayed in a basic showcase beside it. What drew our attention were the green plants that kept the room hydrated and refreshing.

Dining Area and Fish Tank

There is also a large dining table in the corner of the living room that appears basic and pleasant, as well as a large fish tank on the wooden cabinet. It also has moody lighting and an AC. Despite the fact that the actress lives in a modest house, she has access to all of the amenities.

Photo Frames and Showcase Appearance

Sumbul Touqeer maintains her elegant living space clean and simple, with a wood table, some showpieces, and green plants. There is also a photo frame section with many pictures of herself placed on a brown and white wall.

Did you like seeing Sumbul’s home decor? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.