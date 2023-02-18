Hardik Pandya is one of the most gifted all-rounders of the modern era, and he has put in outstanding performances in a few matches. The sports star has a luxurious lifestyle. He stays in Rustomjee Paramount in Khar West, an ultra-exclusive and safe gated community featuring 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8-BHK apartments.

He owns a sprawling 3838 sq ft 4+4 BHK apartment. The property is valued at approximately Rs 28-30 crores. The luxurious gated complex provides an unparalleled culture, community living and unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea in the stylish and much sought-after neighborhood of Bandra Khar and boasts of the best amenities for its residents.

He has a private swimming pool along with a well-equipped gymnasium and a gaming zone – which will be a common space shared by all residents of the building. The housing complex is believed to have a private theatre as well, which can be booked in advance by the residents on a first come first serve basis. Check the photos below!