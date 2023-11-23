I would love to have windows that show greenery or the ocean: Sheeba Akashdeep

Versatile actress Sheeba Akashdeep who is seen playing Pammi Bua in Star Plus’s show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, has an aesthetic sense when it comes to the decor of her house.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sheeba talks about the kind of decor she would like for her home and much more.

Read here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I really like the window seats in my home. They’re comfy, and I enjoy the view from there.

What should your dream house look like?

When envisioning my dream residence, I lean towards a minimalist, modern aesthetic, characterized by sleek lines and a predominantly white color palette.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would choose calming whites and different shades of teal making it both peaceful and stylish.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

If I could live in a celebrity’s house, I’d pick Beyoncé’s home in Los Angeles because it looks super fancy and glamorous.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

The first individuals I would invite to share in the joy and warmth of the space would undoubtedly be my parents.

What should your window view look like?

I’d love windows that show greenery or the ocean. It would make me feel connected to nature and bring a sense of calm.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

The one area that fails to resonate with me is my office room.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

My sparkling personality and my zillion pets.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Posters with pictures of majestic horses.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

Several inspirations for home decor have stemmed from diverse sources, ranging from minute details like bathroom accessories to more substantial elements such as accent walls and innovative storage spaces.

Wallpaper or paint?

If I had to choose between wallpaper and paint, I’d pick both. I’d use stylish wallpaper on some walls and paint others for a balanced and good-looking home.