My dream house shall be cozy and comfortable: Khushi Bhardwaj

Khushi Bhardwaj on her home sweet home

Khushi Bhardwaj, the young and talented actress, played a prominent role in Baalveer Returns and got into the limelight with this TV show. The actress will be seen in film Tiku Weds Sheru. Avneet Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the lead characters in Tiku Weds Sheru. It has been written and directed by Sai Kabir and produced by Kangana Ranaut under the Manikarnika Films banner. The young girl is in love with her house and hence she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment and revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The favourite corner of my house is the living room. I find it very peaceful and calm. Perfect for studying or Another work

What should your dream house look like?

My dream house shall be cozy and comfortable, with pretty decoration to make it more lively

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I would paint my house off white and a bit of sage green which in my opinion is the perfect colour combo

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Emma Chamberlain, I have seen her house tour on YouTube and I was totally in love. I am so inspired by the choices she made while decorating her house. It’s beautiful

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My family and friends of course because without them my house would never be complete

What should your window view look like?

My window view would be greenery, with trees and a clear sky, so you can see pretty sunsets in the evening.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is no such place that I don’t like, but if I had to I would like to change my balcony, maybe decorate it a bit more.

Wallpaper or paint?

I prefer wallpaper since you don’t have to put much efforts and yet it looks great, and you have a large variety to choose your designs from