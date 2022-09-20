Actress Akanksha Juneja is a popular name in the telly world. She has been a part of various projects like Hamaari Beti Raaj Karegi, Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava and Bade Ache Lagte Hain, among others. She gained immense popularity for her performance in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. She is in love with her house and hence got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment and revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My favourite corner in my house is the reading corner, where I have my books placed.

What should your dream house look like?

It should look like a princess’ castle.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

White and turquoise

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I like Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan’s house

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I would love to invite Salman Khan.

What should your window view look like?

My window view should be of mountains.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

There is no part of my house that I don’t like. I love every inch of it.

Wallpaper or paint?

Wallpaper