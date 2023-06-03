ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Home Decor

The bedroom is my favourite corner: Dhrisha Kalyani

Dhrisha Kalyani who is presently seen in Star Bharat's Ajooni, talks about her sense for home decor. She has a unique sense of decor in her home, and she expresses the same. Check them here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 10:34:56
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Dhrisha Kalyani

Dhrisha Kalyani who has grown up after having a great acting career as a child artist, has come a long way. Presently, Dhrisha is playing the parallel lead in Star Bharat’s show Ajooni. Dhrisha who has featured in shows like Diya aur Baati Hum, Meri Doli Tere Angna, Karamphal Data Shani, Mere Sai, Udaan etc, has a unique sense when it comes to designing her home.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Dhrisha talks about her home and its decor.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

I think my bedroom, where I get my privacy and my peace.

What should your dream house look like?

Filled with cats, haha just kidding. I am much of a person who likes aesthetics, so I want such a house.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Pastel colours, as they look very pretty and are aesthetic.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I think if you ask anybody, they would like the house of the King of Bollywood, and that is Shah Rukh Khan. So ya, I would like Mannat.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

I would call my friends and relatives, and have my joy with them.

What should your window view look like?

I like top-floor flats. So the view from there is amazing, so something like that I want.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Apna ghar hai sab kuch hi acha lagta hai, so nothing as such that I don’t like.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I think for home decor, I mostly would theme it as vampire diaries. Well, that’s what my mind says, but will not do so.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show for Nazara
Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions' show for Nazara
'Tinka Tinka' is my favourite song: Liza Malik
'Tinka Tinka' is my favourite song: Liza Malik
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
I treat my job more as a place to learn than a place to earn: Karan Suchak
I treat my job more as a place to learn than a place to earn: Karan Suchak
Latest Stories
Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opens at 5.5 crores on day 1
Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opens at 5.5 crores on day 1
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Read Latest News