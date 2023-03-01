Himmanshoo A Malhotra and Amruta Khanvilkar are popular actors in the industry. Their love story is like a fairy tale. The two were co-participants on the hit reality show, India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, way back in 2004, and that is where it all started. The ‘khoj’ was for the best actor and actress, but these two ended up finding each other.

Their story has just like been the plot of Chetan Bhagat’s hit book 2 States, where two individuals from different cultural backgrounds became friends and then lovers, as Himmanshoo preferred it to call it.

As per reports in Bollywood Shaadis, Amruta was quoted saying, “In 2004, we’d come from two different cities. We’ve been together till 2015, and we know each other pretty well. We’ve been through a lot of troubles and a lot of good times, but we never left each other come what may. We were friends, then best friends and then got married.”

The couple participated in Nach Baliye Season 7 and won the title without stirring any controversy. Unlike other contenders, they worked only and only on their chemistry and technique, and their hard work and dance did all the talking.

After ten long years, the couple got hitched on January 24, 2015, but no one popped the ‘question’ to the other as their families decided everything. About the nuptials, Himmanshoo was quoted saying, “The elders in our families decided the date. It was Vasant Panchami and a very auspicious day to get married. All the grahas are in a perfect position and everything has worked out well.”

