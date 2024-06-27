Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff are the town’s cutest couple. Their explosive relationship is evident on social media, and it’s a lovely mix of music and fashion. They form a dynamic duo, showcasing their individual talents while complimenting each other’s interests. The amazing singer shared a stunning picture of Aashna today on Instagram as they are celebrating their engagement anniversary. Take a look at the photo below!
Armaan Malik’s Instagram Post-
Taking to his Instagram handle, Armaan Malik drops a photo featuring the love of his life, Aashna Shroff. In the picture, Aashna Shroff looks stunning in a white plain western fit. She finishes his look with a middle-partition low ponytail hairstyle and opts for minimal makeup with dark peach matte lips. The duo couple is seen planning a date night on their engagement anniversary, and they order Chinese food with fried rice, noodles, and veggies.
Aashna Shroff flaunts her stunning silver and diamond-studded engagement ring while posing with a sweet smile on her face for the camera. Sharing the picture, singer Armaan Malik writes, “A year since she said yes,” with a watery eye, happy face, and a ring sticker and tags Aashna Shroff with a red heart.
The duo Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff got engaged in 2023 an intimate ceremony after an official romantic proposal by Armaan.
