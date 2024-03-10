Couple Goals: Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Tender Moment Radiates Pure Love And Happiness!

Nayanatara and Vignesh Shivan are the most popular and adored couples in the Indian entertainment industry. They appear publicly at film events, award ceremonies, and social gatherings, and their combined presence excites fans and the media. Their connection is a stunning combination of love, respect, and adoration. Their chemistry, both on and off-screen, continues to charm audiences, making them one of the most beloved couples in the South Indian film industry. Today, they again shared their pure love moment on Instagram; take a look below.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Cute Together Moments-

The south diva posted a picture series with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, on Instagram. She appeared in a black lapel collar, rolled-up sleeves, and pocket featuring a blazer paired with matching tight pants. She fashioned her hair into middle-parted wavy open tresses. The actress opted for nude base makeup with matte lips and complimented her outfit with a silver wristwatch, black sunglasses, and white shoes.

Vignesh Shivan looks dapper in a brown and white printed round neckline, half-sleeves, and oversized T-shirt paired with black baggy jeans with big pockets. He paired her outfit with a blue and silver wristwatch and navy blue sneakers. In the pictures, the duo couple has kissing moments and naughty expressions on their faces.

Do you like seeing duo's together moment?