[Photos] Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Celebrate 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Their Adorable Twin Kids

South film industry couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are capturing hearts on Instagram with their recent pictures. The couple is celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary in Hong Kong with their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag. The anniversary has brought immense joy to their fans, who have been expressing their love and excitement for the celebration. Take a look at their heartwarming pictures below-

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan’s Anniversary Photos –

Jawan actress Nayanthara posts several photos on Instagram with her hubby, Vignesh Shivan, and two twin kids.

In the Photos, Nayanthara appears in a casual chic black T-shirt and shorts, while Vignesh wears a stunning white T-shirt and shorts. The twin kids, Uyir and Ulag, look cute in a white and black printed T-shirt and grey shorts. The family was spotted shopping for Western outfits at the mall while taking a ferry ride. They share cute moments while enjoying their togetherness.

She captioned her post, “Happy Anniversary to us You are the bestttt my uyir ulagam I love youuuuu forever.”

About Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been together for ten years. They started dating in 2015 while working together in ‘Naanum Rowdy Thaan’. A few years later, on June 10, 2022, the couple married in Mahabalipuram.

