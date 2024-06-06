Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Get Romantic Looking Into Each Other’s Eyes, See Photos

The lovely couple of South film industry Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan yet again make it to headlines with their new pictures. Their recent getaway to Hong Kong with their adorable sons, Uyir and Ulag, has been a source of joy for their fans. Ever since they landed in the town, they have been treating fans with insights into their fun-filled time. From their sweet hand-in-hand strolls on the streets to their shared laughter and exploration of the city’s beauty, their vacation has been a testament to their happiness.

But wait, this vacation is yet to finish as it seems the couple will celebrate their wedding anniversary in a foreign country, which is on 9 June. However, the filmmaker dropped new photos on his Instagram handle as the couple enjoyed the quality time. In the image, Nayanthara and Vignesh burst out laughing, sitting on the sofa as they looked into each other’s eyes. At the same time, the golden hour glow and cozy moments make up for the romantic mood.

In the next click, Nayanthara and Vignesh come close and lay on each other’s head, making a wholesome moment. The candid moments on the couch are treat for the fans. The couple wore simple tshirt to enjoy their quality time together. All the mushy pictures from Nayanthara and Vignesh’s vacation are going viral on the internet and these are the latest in the collection.

Sharing these photos, Vignesh, in the caption, wrote, ” Emerald yellow of the evening moon Everything stays in your heart.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9 June 2022. Soon after their marriage via surrogacy, the duo was blessed with twin boys whom they named Uyir and Ulag. In 2024, the couple will celebrate their second marriage anniversary.